Former Bachelorette Michelle Young Says She's 'Happier' After Nayte Olukoya Split

Michelle Young is moving forward.

The former Bachelorette star says she's "happier" in an Instagram post after her split from Nayte Olukoya. The simple, one-word caption accompanied three photos of Young solo. She also reposted the photo series to her Instagram story with the song "Good Vibes" by Ayah the Light.

Bachelor Nation stars, including current Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, Rachael Kirkconnell, Susie Evans, Mari Pepin, Becca Kufrin and Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee (who has recently been linked to Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes) applauded Young's look — and newfound joy — in the comments.

Even current Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer added, "Happy looks good on you! 🙌"

The post isn't Young's first since her breakup, but it is one of the first to acknowledge her state of mind. In June, Young and Olukoya announced their decision to end their engagement six months after they went public with the relationship.

"I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Of Olukoya, she added she "will never stop wanting to see you succeed."

"I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me," Young continued in her statement. "At the same time, I'm deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak."

Mike Coppola/Getty

Young has only recently opened up about the split. In July, she appeared on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast and admitted she never predicted the broken engagement.

"I will say that this is not something that I foresaw and I'll leave it there," Young said.

Young and Olukoya made Bachelorette history as the first couple of color to get engaged on any Bachelor series. Rumors sparked that Olykoua had cheated on Young, though he denied the claims in his own Instagram Story, adding that "not every breakup needs to have someone to blame."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The current season of The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.