Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown to Compete on New Series The Celebrity Dating Game

Iggy Azalea and Taye Diggs were also named in the first group of celebrity contestants to appear on the show, which premieres in June

Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is returning to reality TV.

On Wednesday, ABC announced the first celebrity contestants for its upcoming game show The Celebrity Dating Game, which premieres in June.

In addition to Brown, 26, Taye Diggs and Iggy Azalea will compete on the show, which is a take on the original The Dating Game that ran from 1965 to 1986.

According to ABC's description of the show, each episode will follow two celebrities as they pick one suitor from a hidden panel. The celebrity version's twist is that the celebrities' identities will also be hidden from the suitors, who will receive clues about who the stars are through parody songs from host Michael Bolton. Bolton will host the show along with Zooey Deschanel.

Brown previously competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before she was named the Bachelorette. She ended her season by offering the final rose to Jed Wyatt, but the pair split after PEOPLE reported that Wyatt had had a girlfriend when he joined the Bachelorette cast.

The former pageant queen has a new boyfriend, Adam Woolard. Brown and Woolard first confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day, though it's not clear exactly when they started dating.

The Celebrity Dating Game was filmed in February 2021.

In a Q&A session on her YouTube channel last month, Brown gushed over Woolard, revealing that they met on a dating app after she "liked his photo first" — though she added that it was Woolard who made "an actual move that made any ruckus."

The Dancing with the Stars winner added that she and her new beau had a "nice spark" when they met.