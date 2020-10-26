Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown Poses Nude in Steamy Vacation Snap: 'Views'

Hannah Brown is leaving little to the imagination!

On Friday, the former Bachelorette, 26, shared a steamy nude photo while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the snap, which she captioned "Views," a nude Brown leans over the edge of an infinity pool and stares out over the below town and ocean, revealing her toned back and her bare booty.

"OKAYYYY HANNAH BBBBBB," famous pal Demi Lovato commented on the snap, while former Bachelor contestant Raven Gates added, "Okay honey!!!!! 😍💓."

Another franchise alum, Hannah Ann Sluss, left a series of fire emojis in the comments.

Brown's girls' trip to Mexico comes not long after the reality star opened up about struggling to be happy in a World Mental Health Day post. In the lengthy message, she explained that she's struggled with happiness since she was in high school.

" 'Are you happy Hannah?' I will never forget that seemingly simple question that came with a heavy answer at an annual doctor’s appointment going into my junior year of college," Brown wrote in the post. "I’m the girl that is always wearing a smile! How dare he ask?! But oh, thank God he did."

“ 'No ... I’m not. I don’t even remember the last time I felt happy. And I don’t know why. I have reason to be happy, but I just can’t really feel it,' I said through broken words passing through the lumps of emotions that had felt indefinitely lodged in my throat," the reality star recalled saying.

Brown said that she "couldn’t keep up the act anymore," noting that "for years, I silently struggled internally as I was externally championed as the one who always seemed happy."

"I honestly think that day in the doctor’s office was the first time someone asked me if I was indeed, happy," she said.

Brown said that while acknowledging her struggle with anxiety and depression "was a pivotal day for me" and that she has made "progress," she admitted, "I have had setbacks; many being the overflow of not observing, in private, the gradual buildup of the hurtful, impactful emotions which consequently spewed into some, more public, relapses of destructive behavior."

The Dancing with the Stars champ ended with encouraging words for her fans who may have had a similar experience to her.