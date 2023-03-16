Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and 'DWTS' Pro Alan Bersten 'Seemed Very into One Another' on Cozy First Date

Hot new couple alert!

Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, who recently competed on Dancing with the Stars, was spotted out on the town with DWTS pro Alan Bersten. The pair dined at Avra in Beverly Hills, leaving around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

"They're both single. He wants to find love and so does she," a source tells PEOPLE. "He asked her out. This is their first date. They haven't been out at all. He was so excited to take Gabby out. They grew really close while Gabby was on DWTS and they remained close. The hope for both of them is that something blossoms from this."

An eyewitness says Windey, 32, and Bersten, 28, ordered champagne shortly after being seated. They were both "constantly smiling and giggling" throughout the evening.

"Alan often leaned in close to Gabby, who was dressed casually in a white tee but dressed it up with a black skirt with a slit and heels with her hair half up and half down," the onlooker says. "They sat outside at a private table. Gabby took her phone out to show Alan something and they both smiled."

Pixie Productions

The eyewitness says the pair were "so cute together and seemed to give off the vibe nobody else was in the room."

"They were very engaged in each other's conversation," the onlooker adds. "They ate fried zucchini chips and Gabby took photos of their food as Alan looked at her and smiled. They seemed very into one another."

Windey joined DWTS last fall after getting engaged to Erich Schwer on The Bachelorette. But as fans noticed Schwer, 30, had stopped supporting Windey from the audience, the former series co-lead later told Fox News: "I think life is just really busy for the both of us right now."

"So, I understand their concern but we're just kinda, you know, going forward with each of our individual interests and supporting each other from afar," she added.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair's split in November 2022. Explaining why they broke up, Windey revealed on DWTS that they "weren't completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life." She added, "We weren't each other's best match."

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

Schwer is now dating model and clinical psychology graduate student Elizabeth Turner. As for Windey, she and fellow DWTS contestant Vinny Guadagnino both repeatedly teased the "possibility" of dating after fans noticed the pair exchanging flirty Instagram comments. However, viewers first began shipping Windey and Bersten after the two performed a passionate dance while her DWTS partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, was out after testing positive for COVID.

Addressing the pair's "connection," DWTS contender Jessie James Decker told E! News: "I just feel like, especially knowing Alan, he's such a passionate dancer and he gives his absolute all. He's a spicy dancer, so he just brings that heat. That's what I love about him."