Former Bachelorette Contestant Tyler Gwozdz's Cause of Death Revealed

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz’s cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday, E! News reported that Gwozdz “died as a result of opioid toxicity (heroin),” according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner in Florida.

Gwozdz’s death was also reportedly cited as “an accident.”

According to the documents, obtained by the outlet, Gwozdz’s girlfriend said that he used heroin at some point before his death.

“Given this information and a lack of admission specimens for testing his death is best classified as Opioid Toxicity (Heroin). It is possible that the offending agent could have been a different substance than heroin,” stated the document. “However, given the circumstances it is best classified as such. If additional information becomes available in the future, it will be evaluated, and if needed the cause of death amended.”

In January, PEOPLE confirmed that Gwozdz had died following a suspected overdose. His body was with the Palm Beach Medical Examiner’s Office, a spokesperson for the office confirmed to PEOPLE. According to the spokesperson, an autopsy was expected to take a minimum of eight to 12 weeks to complete.

Online records list his date of death as Jan. 22. He was 29.

A spokesperson for the Boca Raton Police Services Department told PEOPLE in January that they “responded to a medical overdose” involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13, adding that “the case is an active ongoing investigation.”

In a 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, a woman could be heard frantically attempting to locate Narcan, a nasal spray that can help reverse an opioid overdose, after breaking down the door to the bathroom that Gwozdz was inside and successfully turning him on his back.

According to TMZ, paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Gwozdz appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season last year. He secured the first one-on-one date with her, though he abruptly left during the third episode. No reason was given to explain his departure, with Brown simply telling the rest of the contestants that he “had to leave.”

He told Refinery29 in a statement at the time, “This was a decision that I came to with producers, and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made.”

He added that the reason his actual exit wasn’t aired was to respect his privacy.

Following his death, producers of The Bachelor spoke out about his shocking passing.

“We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends,” they said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.