Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman Shares Photo with New Boyfriend: 'Forever an ATL Gal'

Andi Dorfman is taken!

The former Bachelorette shared a photo with her new boyfriend this week — without revealing his identity.

"Forever an ATL gal," Dorfman captioned the photo, referencing the Atlanta Braves hat her mystery man was wearing. Dorfman also set the photo's location to Los Angeles.

Others Bachelor franchise stars celebrated the pair in Dorfman's Instagram comments. Kristina Schulman posted a red heart emoji, to which Dorfman, 34, responded, "anyone who can hang with us at a country concert…[check mark]."

Amanda Stanton expressed excitement for Dorfman, too. "Here for this," she wrote. Clare Crawley said the same, and JoJo Fletcher and Ashley Iaconetti responded with heart eye emojis.

As fans recall, Dorfman first appeared on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014. The Single State of Mind author went on to host her own season of The Bachelorette later that year, which ended with Dorfman getting engaged to finalist Josh Murray.

The two split in 2015. She later told PEOPLE she was "disgusted with myself for what I put up with."