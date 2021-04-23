The Bachelor's Travis Stork Mourns the Death of His Dad Roger: He Lived an 'Incredible Life'
"In these last few days, he proved again that he's one of the toughest and bravest men I'll ever meet," he wrote
Dr. Travis Stork is grieving the loss of his father, Roger.
The former Bachelor star, 49, opened up about his dad's death in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.
"My dad, Roger Robert Stork, passed away early this morning. As I sit at his desk, I'm reminded of what an incredible life he lived," Stork began. "From growing up in his beloved home state of Nebraska, to fighting in Vietnam, to raising a busy family while constantly traveling/moving across the country for work, my dad always enjoyed life on his own terms. He was an incredibly hard worker, prepared, trustworthy, organized and punctual."
"My dad knew that any day that ended with a cocktail outside on the back porch was a good day indeed," he continued. "I will miss his curious infatuation with emojis, and his ability to eat almost any meal and say 'that's great.' In these last few days, he proved again that he's one of the toughest and bravest men I'll ever meet."
"I'm bringing the scotch with me to the next life so keep the ice ready," he concluded the message.
On Friday, Stork thanked fans for their support in an Instagram video.
"I just wanted to take a second to thank everyone who made a nice comment after I told the news of my dad's passing," he said. "The reason I wanted to thank everyone — I read every single comment — is because I was probably one of those people who always felt like social media was one of those places where a lot of hate was spread."
The Doctors alum added, "When my dad was dying, literally, the only thing he cared about was, he just said, 'I just want to know that I'm loved.' And that's what it's all about — more love, less hate. Thanks again, everyone, for sending their best wishes."
Stork has been married to attorney Parris Bell since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Grayson Lane, last June.