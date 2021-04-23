"In these last few days, he proved again that he's one of the toughest and bravest men I'll ever meet," he wrote

The Bachelor's Travis Stork Mourns the Death of His Dad Roger: He Lived an 'Incredible Life'

Dr. Travis Stork is grieving the loss of his father, Roger.

The former Bachelor star, 49, opened up about his dad's death in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday.

"My dad, Roger Robert Stork, passed away early this morning. As I sit at his desk, I'm reminded of what an incredible life he lived," Stork began. "From growing up in his beloved home state of Nebraska, to fighting in Vietnam, to raising a busy family while constantly traveling/moving across the country for work, my dad always enjoyed life on his own terms. He was an incredibly hard worker, prepared, trustworthy, organized and punctual."

"My dad knew that any day that ended with a cocktail outside on the back porch was a good day indeed," he continued. "I will miss his curious infatuation with emojis, and his ability to eat almost any meal and say 'that's great.' In these last few days, he proved again that he's one of the toughest and bravest men I'll ever meet."

"I'm bringing the scotch with me to the next life so keep the ice ready," he concluded the message.

On Friday, Stork thanked fans for their support in an Instagram video.

"I just wanted to take a second to thank everyone who made a nice comment after I told the news of my dad's passing," he said. "The reason I wanted to thank everyone — I read every single comment — is because I was probably one of those people who always felt like social media was one of those places where a lot of hate was spread."