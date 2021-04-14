Former Bachelor Colton Underwood Documenting His Coming Out Journey for Upcoming Netflix Series

The former Bachelor star opened up about his sexual orientation on Good Morning America on Wednesday

Colton Underwood will shed more light on his coming out journey in an upcoming Netflix reality series, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

A film crew has been following the former Bachelor star, 29, over the last few weeks, according to TMZ. The series will focus on him navigating life as a gay man and will reportedly feature appearances from well-known figures in the LBGTQ+ community.

Underwood came out as gay during an interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday. In their candid discussion, he opened up about how he "came to terms" with his identity after struggling with it for years.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the former football player said. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

He continued, "I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

Underwood said that he first realized that he "felt different" at just 6 years old, but it wasn't until his high school years when he discovered that he "was more attracted to the boys and the men" than he was to women.

The reality star noted that he still has "a lot to work through" going forward. "I still haven't had an emotional connection with a man, I've never allowed myself to. It's never been in my cards to let myself get there. I want to, more than anything," he said during the interview. "I'm looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the right ways. I still have a long ways to go. I'm still learning."

Underwood joined Bachelor Nation when he was as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season, which aired in 2018. During his time on the female-led spinoff, he told Kufrin, 31, that he was a virgin.

After being eliminated in week 8, Underwood went on to appear on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season before being named the season 23 Bachelor. He ended his run in the leading role in a committed relationship with frontrunner Cassie Randolph.

Underwood and Randolph, 25, announced via Instagram in May 2020 that they had called it quits. She then filed a restraining order against him that September, which was dropped nearly two months later.

During Wednesday's interview, Underwood made a public apology to his former girlfriend.