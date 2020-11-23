Season 2 of the scripted series, which was inspired by an incredible true story, premiered last week on ABC

For Life Star Nicholas Pinnock on Returning to Filming amid COVID: 'We've Done the Best We Can'

For Life is one of the first scripted series to return to production in New York City during the COVID-19 pandemic, and star Nicholas Pinnock says the process hasn't been easy.

"It's been difficult and it comes with its challenges," Pinnock, 47, tells PEOPLE. "It's not like filming at any other time. It's regimented, organized, and in some ways disconnected, but, under the circumstances, that's what it requires to be able to be continue telling our story."

"We've done the best we can at dealing with those challenges, especially the crew, who have a harder time with protocols than the cast does," he adds. "I am their biggest champion."

The series, which is produced by 50 Cent, stars Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, a wrongfully convicted prisoner-turned-litigator. The show is loosely based on the life of Isaac Wright Jr., a former inmate who got his wrongful conviction overturned and became a licensed attorney. Pinnock also serves as a producer this season.

"Collaboration is the best way forward for any art form, and I'm lucky that I had executives and bosses that recognized how much work I put in last season and acknowledged it," Pinnock says. "As an actor, you get to a point, especially over the amount of time I've done it, where you realize you have more to offer than just remembering lines, characterizing a role in a story, and walking away. My understanding of storytelling and detail are things that I now think I can lend to a larger process."

Pinnock says that season 2 of For Life, which premiered last week, will follow his character post-prison release. (Watch an exclusive sneak peek at this week's episode, above.)

"His life, dealing and understanding it," the actor says. "Making the reality of his dreams of being a free man again work in the way that he wants, but it comes with its challenges for him."