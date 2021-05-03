For All Mankind ’s Krys Marshall on the Power of Playing a Black, Female Astronaut

Krys Marshall is proud to be breaking barriers. The actress sat down with Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast to discuss her role on Apple TV+'s "For All Mankind", which explores a fictional reality where the Soviet Union beats the U.S. in the 1969 Moonwalk.

Marshall, 33, plays Danielle Poole, an engineer enlisted by NASA in an all-female team of astronauts. "Many of us in the story are wives or mothers," she says, "but that's not what our story is based on. My story is based on the fact that I'm a hell of an astronaut!"



Check out more from Marshall's interview on PEOPLE Every Day, airing now on iHeartMedia, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your podcasts.