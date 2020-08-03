Kim Kardashian's Friend Jonathan Cheban ('Foodgod') Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey: Police
The reality star's close friend Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris almost four years ago
Jonathan Cheban, who last year changed his name to "Foodgod," says he was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.
The entrepreneur, who frequently appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was with his mother and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, when the alleged incident took place, his rep tells PEOPLE. According to Cheban, 46, the alleged robber made off with his $250,000 Richard Mille watch after pointing a gun at his mother's head.
In a news release, the Englewood Cliffs Police Department confirmed receiving a 9-1-1 call to report the armed robbery Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., saying two male suspects fled on foot to a street leading to the nearby highway, Route 9W.
"Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute of the report, and gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses," according to the release. "Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery."
"The first suspect – who is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s wearing a purple shirt, light blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers – approached the victim in the driveway of the residence on East Bayview," the release continues. "As he exited his vehicle, the suspect asked him what time it was. The suspect then brandished a silver-colored semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the victim and two other witnesses on scene. The suspect then forcibly removed a watch valued at approximately $250,000 from the victim’s wrist causing minor injury to the victim. The other witnesses on scene were unharmed. The suspect fled the scene on foot and met up with a second suspect described as a heavyset Hispanic male wearing a gray sweater."
Police released a composite of the first suspect and photos of Cheban's watch.
The alleged heist comes almost four years after Cheban's best friend, Kim Kardashian West, was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week, when masked men stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her in the middle of the night — including a $4 million ring.
In the years since, Kardashian, 39, has reflected on how the harrowing experience turned her into a "different person."
"It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before," she previously told Ellen DeGeneres. "Not that there's anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I'm really proud of everyone that's around me that's successful. But I'm so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don't care about that stuff anymore, I really don't."
"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me," she continued. "I don't want to start crying, but … I'm such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."