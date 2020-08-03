Kim Kardashian's Friend Jonathan Cheban ('Foodgod') Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey: Police

Jonathan Cheban, who last year changed his name to "Foodgod," says he was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend.

The entrepreneur, who frequently appears on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was with his mother and a friend in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, when the alleged incident took place, his rep tells PEOPLE. According to Cheban, 46, the alleged robber made off with his $250,000 Richard Mille watch after pointing a gun at his mother's head.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a news release, the Englewood Cliffs Police Department confirmed receiving a 9-1-1 call to report the armed robbery Sunday at about 8:30 p.m., saying two male suspects fled on foot to a street leading to the nearby highway, Route 9W.

"Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute of the report, and gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses," according to the release. "Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery."

"The first suspect – who is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s wearing a purple shirt, light blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers – approached the victim in the driveway of the residence on East Bayview," the release continues. "As he exited his vehicle, the suspect asked him what time it was. The suspect then brandished a silver-colored semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the victim and two other witnesses on scene. The suspect then forcibly removed a watch valued at approximately $250,000 from the victim’s wrist causing minor injury to the victim. The other witnesses on scene were unharmed. The suspect fled the scene on foot and met up with a second suspect described as a heavyset Hispanic male wearing a gray sweater."

Police released a composite of the first suspect and photos of Cheban's watch.

Image zoom The suspect Englewood Cliffs Police Department

Image zoom Jonthan Cheban's watch Englewood Cliffs Police Department

In the years since, Kardashian, 39, has reflected on how the harrowing experience turned her into a "different person."

"It was probably no secret, you see it on the show — me being flashy — but I was definitely materialistic before," she previously told Ellen DeGeneres. "Not that there's anything bad about having things and working hard to get those things — and I'm really proud of everyone that's around me that's successful. But I'm so happy that my kids get this me. And that this is who is raising my kids. Because I just don't care about that stuff anymore, I really don't."