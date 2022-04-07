The prequel limited series , based on V.C. Andrews' books, will air consecutively over four weeks, beginning on July 9, and concluding on July 30

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Trailer Shows Backstory to Woman Locking Grandkids in Attic

Jemima Rooper is uncovering the dark secrets of the Foxworth family in Lifetime's new prequel series, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

The limited series, which is based on the prequel novel, Garden of Shadows by Andrew Neiderman, and inspired by the books from best-selling author V.C. Andrews, will premiere on Lifetime this July — and PEOPLE has the exclusive look at the trailer.

In the two-minute clip, viewers are immediately introduced to Olivia Winfield (Rooper) — and put on the edge of their seats when she reveals her chilling backstory.

"Some may have an idea of who I was as a wife, a mother, the grandmother, a monster," Olivia says. "I only ask that before you judge me, listen to the full story that led me [to] locking my grandchildren in an attic to suffer and knowing the truth. Judge me if you dare."

From there, the trailer follows Olivia as she is introduced to one of the nation's most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons) while working alongside her father (Harry Hamlin).

As Olivia unexpectedly falls in love with Malcolm and starts a family — the two are parents to Corinne Foxworth and grandparents to Cathy and Chris Dollanganger — she soon comes to the realization that everything isn't what it seemed.

"After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare," reads a logline for the show. "Under Malcolm's debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia's happiness and that of her children."

"Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become the most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic," the logline adds.

In addition to Rooper, Hamlin and Irons, the limited series also stars Kelsey Grammer, Paul Wesley, Kate Mulgrew, Alana Boden, Hannah Dodd, T'Shan Williams, Callum Kerr, Luke Fetherston and Buck Braithwaite.

The A+E Studios production, made in association with Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios, is executive produced by Paul Sciarrotta, Jennie Snyder Urman and Joanna Klein for Sutton St. Productions and CBS Studios, Zoë Rocha for RubyRock Pictures, Gary Pearl for Aquarius Content and Dan Angel.

Declan O'Dwyer also executive produced and directed part one and part two of the miniseries, while Robin Sheppard served as director for parts three and four. Scripts are from executive producer Paul Sciarrotta, as well as Amy Rardin and Conner Good. The limited series was made with the support of the Romanian Government