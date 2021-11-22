Floribama Shore Star Nilsa Prowant Marries Fiancé Gus Gazda After Welcoming Their Son

The newlyweds tied the knot in Florida after becoming parents in May

Nilsa Prowant is a married woman!

The Floribama Shore star, 27, announced on Instagram Sunday that she married fiancé Gus Gazda over the weekend. She shared the news alongside a photo from the couple's special day.

"Mr & Mrs Gazda," she captioned the romantic shot.

The couple exchanged vows at the Sheraton Panama City Beach Golf and Spa Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Prowant wore a wedding dress and veil designed by Tiffinie Bleu Bridal, she shared on her Instagram Story. Her bouquet was crafted by Miss Milly's and her makeup was done by Ivette Noemi.

Hellen Oliveira Photography and Dalton Young Films helped capture the big day.

Ahead of the couple's wedding, Prowant counted down "21 dayz until I'm Mrs. Gus 2.0" on Instagram. At the time, she posted a photo of the pair cozied up while wearing formal attire.

Prowant — who has been on Floribama since 2017 — made her relationship with Gazda Instagram official in late 2019. One year later, she announced that the couple was expecting their first child together.

"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you. Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. 7lbs 14oz 19 and 1/2 inches long," she wrote alongside a photo of the new family of three at the hospital.

"He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed!" the MTV star continued. "Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy. This is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams."