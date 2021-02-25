Season 4 of Floribama Shore will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Floribama Shore's Back! Tempers Rise and Drama Ensues as the Gang Heads West in Season 4 Supertease

Floribama Shore is back!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the supertease for the upcoming fourth season, premiering Thursday on MTV, which will chronicle another wild time spent with Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios.

In the footage, the group leaves Florida and goes to Montana before heading west for the first time ever, where tempers rise and drama ensues as they stay at a remote location amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One scene features Gus and Jeremiah getting into a heated physical altercation, and another sees the group worrying about Gus leaving production.

"He's gone and we're like, freaking out," Aimee says as the group searches for their castmate.

Earlier this year, MTV teased the drama that's to come in the series' forthcoming season.

"With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on," MTV said. "During uncertain times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there's always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship will be tested like never before."

The filming of Floribama Shore's fourth season briefly halted late last year after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Due to the positive test, the cast and crew underwent a two-week quarantine process at Lake Havasu, Arizona.

Along with new locations, season 4 will also see "new revelations," including Nilsa's pregnancy. Nilsa first announced that she was expecting in December, sharing on her Instagram, "Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light."

"Our greatest adventure is about to begin," she captioned a shot of herself showing off her baby bump while holding a sign that read, "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021."

She previously dated her costar Gus Smyrnios, but the two split. She then went public with her now-fiancé, also named Gus, on Instagram in November 2019.

In early January, Nilsa announced her engagement to Gus, who got down on one knee on her 27th birthday.

"On cloud nine 💍 The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," she shared on Instagram. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."