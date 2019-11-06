Floribama Shore Season 3: Gus Snaps, Threatens to 'Kill' Codi for 'Disrespecting' His Girlfriend

Floribama Shore is back — and from the looks of it, the roomies are jumping right back into their old shenanigans.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the first full sneak peek at the upcoming third season, which will chronicle another wild summer with Jeremiah, Codi, Kortni, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace and Gus. This time, the cast heads down to St. Petersburg with newest addition Mattie to take the Florida-Alabama coastal party scene by storm.

Gus is off the market, and in the sneak peek, he completely loses it when Codi casually hurls an insult at his new girlfriend. (Warning: The clip contains explicit language.)

“Don’t talk s— about my goddamn girlfriend,” Gus snaps, suddenly lunging for his friend. Jeremiah physically holds him back, but there’s no stopping the onslaught of verbal threats.

“Call my girlfriend a bitch again!” Gus yells. “Come here, Codi. I’ll beat your goddamn a–. I’ll f—ing kill you. I’m tired of being goddamn disrespected in this house.”

And even though security intervenes, it’s clear that it’s going to take a moment for Gus to cool down.

“You disrespect me, you disrespect my girlfriend, I will f—ing end you,” he says.

“I’ve never seen Gus this mad,” Codi admits. “I’m terrified. I’m honestly kind of scared to go to sleep. I literally might die.”

Season 3 of Floribama Shore premieres Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.