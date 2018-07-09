Floribama Shore Is Back with More Brawls, More Booze and a Surprise Rekindled Romance

Floribama Shore is back.

Last summer, the producers of MTV’s wildly popular Jersey Shore rounded up eight strangers and convinced them to shack up for the summer at Florida’s Panama City Beach. The result? A whole lot of drinking and a whole lot of brawling.

Now Aimee, Candace, Codi, Gus, Jeremiah, Kirk, Kortni and Nilsa have reunited for season 2, premiering Monday — and from the looks of it, they’ve jumped right back into their good old routine.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the new season, Aimee promises they’re coming in “full throttle,” but not before Nilsa insists they cleanse the house “from all the sins we did last year in it.”

“We all know each other now,” says Nilsa. “We know what makes each other tick — and that could be a good thing or a bad thing.”

The cast of Floribama Shore MTV

Speaking of Nilsa, she’s happy to announce that she’s not just here to hunch this summer — this time, she’s “looking for a nice guy.” (For all you newbies, “hunch” is Floribama-speak for sex.) To everyone’s surprise, she rekindles her romance with roomie Gus, but it looks there’s a whole lot more going on behind-the-scenes.

“This year, everything has changed,” she says. “I wouldn’t be surprised if we ended up having sex with each other!”

But in between all the shots, twerk-offs and brushes with the law, these budding reality stars are still making family time a priority.

“In the south, it’s just kind of a part of our culture to have very strong families,” says Candace. “Family is so important.”

“We are f—ed up human beings,” says Aimee.

“Let’s be f—ed up together, then,” adds Nilsa.

Season 2 of Floribama Shore premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.