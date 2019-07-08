Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant Arrested After Allegedly Flashing Breasts, Breaking Car Window

Image zoom Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Nilsa Prowant was arrested over the weekend, PEOPLE can confirm.

The Floribama Shore star was taken into custody by St. Petersburg Police in Pinellas County, Florida, at around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

She was charged with one misdemeanor count of exposure of sexual organs after allegedly flashing her breasts at onlookers while standing on a balcony. According to the affidavit, she “called to the crowd below to get their attention,” then “exposed her nude breast to the crowd and began shaking them.”

Several officers and a large crowd observed the incident, according to the affidavit.

Prowant, 25, was also charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. According to the affidavit, after allegedly exposing herself, Prowant was released from the area and escorted to her vehicle, where she became “belligerent and erratic.”

Prowant “began kicking the rear driver side window of the vehicle she was in,” eventually shattering it and “knocking broken glass into the street.”

Reps for Prowant and MTV did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the affidavit, officers noted that there was an indication Prowant was under the influence of alcohol.

Her bail was set at $400 and she was released at around 6:30 a.m., according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

The MTV show, which follows eight friends shacking up for the summer at Florida’s Panama City Beach, is filming its third season, set to premiere this fall.