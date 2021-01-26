Floribama Shore Heads to Montana and Arizona in New Season 4 Trailer

In addition to new locations, the season 4 trailer also teases "new revelations," including star Nilsa Prowant's pregnancy

Floribama Shore is heading west for the first time ever.

After spending three seasons in Florida, the MTV reality show will see a change in scenery as its fourth season takes the cast across the country to Montana and Arizona.

In a new trailer released on Monday, Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios reunite for their annual trip — this time trading in Florida-Alabama coastal party scene for someplace a little bit quieter.

"With limited access to the outside world at their remote location, the group is forced to face the wounds of last summer head on," according to a press release from MTV. "During uncertain times, the crew needs each other more than ever, but like all families, there's always something brewing under the surface and the bonds of friendship will be tested like never before."

In addition to new locations, Season 4's trailer also teases "new revelations," including Prowant's pregnancy.

"I'm pregnant!" she tells her castmates in the clip.

Prowant — who previously dated her Floribama Shore costar Smyrnios — first announced her pregnancy in December, sharing on her Instagram, "Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light."

"Our greatest adventure is about to begin," she captioned a shot of herself showing off her baby bump while holding a sign that read, "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021."

Earlier this month, Prowant gave fans more good news by announcing her engagement to her boyfriend Gus.

"On cloud nine 💍 The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," she shared in a Jan. 2 post on Instagram. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can't believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

"Gus, you've picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one," she said. "You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now...Let's plan a wedding 🤍."

Prowant previously dated her Floribama Shore costar Smyrnios, but the two split. She then went public with her new boyfriend, also named Gus, on Instagram in November 2019.

The filming of Floribama Shore's fourth season briefly halted late last year after a member of the production team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Due to the positive test, the cast and crew underwent a two-week quarantine process at Lake Havasu, Arizona.