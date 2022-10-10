Floribama Shore's Gus Smyrnios has officially said "I do" to Samantha "Sami" Carucci!

The MTV star, 27, tied the knot with Carucci in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday and announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday by sharing a carousel of photos from the wedding featuring the pair and their guests — including Floribama cast mate Codi Butts — on the special day.

"Here's to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍❤️ @samantha.smyrnios #married #justmarried #wife," he captioned the post.

For her part, Carucci posted her first photo from the wedding on her Instagram feed Monday, writing in the caption, "I have dreamed of this day my whole life 🤍 💍 I love you forever @gus.c.smyrnios."

At the ceremony, Carucci wore a long beautiful white gown and matching veil net while Smyrnios sported a black suit with a silver chain as an accessory on his outfit.

Another Instagram post from Carucci includes a picture of her and her bridesmaids who donned black dresses while each of them holding a bouquet of flowers.

"My beautiful bridesmaids 🤍," she wrote in the caption. "I love all of you so much , thank you all for being such a huge part of our special day , I could not have asked for better best friends & sisters."

She also shared pictures of herself and her father who walked her down the aisle during the nuptials. "The most special walk🤍 love you forever … paparooch," she captioned the post.

One other post from Carucci's Instagram account featured another series of images of the newlywed couple posing for the camera while embracing and sharing a kiss to celebrate the moment. She simply wrote the date of the wedding as a caption: "10.8.2022 🤍"

In January, the reality star announced his engagement to Carucci via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos from his proposal which occurred in Indian Shores, Florida, on their one-year anniversary.

"When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you ❤️," Smyrnios wrote at the time. "I love you forever Sami 💍 Thank you for showing me what true love is #engaged."

Smyrnios first publicized his relationship with Carucci in September 2021. At the time, he said they had "been together going on nine months now" and "had just started going steady" when they filmed season 4B of the MTV hit.

"I've been super hesitant to put my love life out there for the world because my last 2 relationships were put on broadcast and my heart broke for people to watch them fall apart and watch me crumble," he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing multiple photos of the pair. "Break ups are hard, even harder when a show is made out of it and u spiral like usually everyone does after break ups. Also in my position, not knowing if girls love you for you or because you're on a Show, or using u for their benefit had scarred me."

The newlyweds shared on their social media that they are honeymooning in Montego Bay, Jamaica.