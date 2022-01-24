Floribama Shore's Gus Smyrnios Is Engaged to 'True Love' Samantha Carucci: 'Love You Forever'

"When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you," Gus Smyrnios wrote

Gus Smyrnios has found his "forever" in girlfriend Samantha "Sami" Carucci.

The Floribama Shore star, 26, announced the pair's engagement on Instagram Sunday. He shared the news alongside a carousel of photos from the special moment.

"When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you ❤️," Smyrnios wrote. "I love you forever Sami 💍 Thank you for showing me what true love is #engaged."

The couple received several supportive messages in the post's comments section. Smyrnios' costar Codi Butts and Party Down South's Tiffany Heinen offered up a sweet "congratulations." The Challenge's Jenna Compono wrote, "Oh my goodness! Congrats Gus!!!"

The proposal occurred in Indian Shores, Florida, on their one-year anniversary. Smyrnios shared a look at the moments before he proposed on his Instagram Story, posting videos of the couple's private beachside picnic.

After popping the question, Smyrnios uploaded a video of Carucci flashing her engagement ring.

"She's all mine for eternity," he wrote. "I love you Sami."

Carucci's sister also captured the proposal on her TikTok page. In the brief video, her sibling showed Smyrnios getting down on one knee with a mini chest that read: "I love you. Sami, will you marry me?"

Later that day, Smyrnios reshared Carucci's Instagram Story video of the pair celebrating their milestone over a meal.

Smyrnios first publicized his relationship with Carucci last September. At the time, he said they had "been together going on nine months now" and "had just started going steady" when they filmed season 4B of the MTV hit.

"I've been super hesitant to put my love life out there for the world because my last 2 relationships were put on broadcast and my heart broke for people to watch them fall apart and watch me crumble," he wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing multiple photos of the pair. "Break ups are hard, even harder when a show is made out of it and u spiral like usually everyone does after break ups. Also in my position, not knowing if girls love you for you or because you're on a Show, or using u for their benefit had scarred me."

"I've let go of all that anger from the past and started looking for a pure kind soul to spend my days with. I found it," he continued. "Also I've wanted to keep the happiness we've created between us, without strangers trying to ruin it. I thank you Sami for being so sweet and understanding. You're a true blessing to me, I love you and thanks for accepting my craziness ❤️."