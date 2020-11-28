Filming on MTV's Floribama Shore Halted Due to Positive COVID-19 Test
Floribama Shore is in the midst of filming its fourth season
Floribama Shore has halted filming after a member of the production team tested positive for the novel coronavirus, PEOPLE confirms.
Due to the positive test, the cast and crew have been quarantined for two weeks at Lake Havasu, Arizona, where the latest season of the MTV reality series is being filmed. The company behind Floribama Shore, 495 Productions, is adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements.
Deadline was the first to report the news.
A premiere date for season 4 of the series has not yet been announced, though filming has been underway. Last season, cast members Jeremiah, Codi, Kortni, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace and Gus headed down to St. Petersburg with newest addition Mattie to take on the Florida-Alabama coastal party scene.
The hit show is the latest of many to pause production due to coronavirus concerns. Earlier this week, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills halted while filming season 11, which is expected to air on Bravo in 2021.
A source close to the reality show told PEOPLE that the production was temporarily suspended and the team behind the scenes was following proper health and safety protocols.
Earlier in November, The Real Housewives of Atlanta similarly paused filming after a member of the production team tested positive for COVID-19.
"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing," a source close to production told PEOPLE at the time. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."
Bravo's Family Karma paused filming due to a positive COVID test this month as well, and The Real Housewives of New York City partially suspended production in October after a crew member contracted the viral illness.
Days of Our Lives, Chicago Med, All American, Young Sheldon, The Batman movie and Jurassic World: Dominion have all also paused filming to allow for quarantining in the past few months.
Due to the airborne transmission of COVID-19 and case spikes across the country, the CDC advises against indoor gatherings of large groups and recommends six feet of distance and face coverings at all times.
