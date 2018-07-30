Floribama Shore: Watch Codi Try (and Fail!) to Escape the 'Friend Zone' with Candace

A for effort, Codi.

So far, season 2 of Floribama Shore has been full of twists, turns and unexpected romances — and Codi wants a piece of the pie. In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday’s episode, he decides to put the moves on roommate Candace.

“I’ve been wanting to get with Candace for a while, so this is where I’m going to make my move,” he declares. “Some people think that by being friends with somebody first, it gets you put in the friend zone — not Codi. I can get out of the friend zone faster than you can snap your fingers.”

“Candace, my bed is empty,” he calls out. “And it needs you in it.”

When she doesn’t take the bait, he makes his way over to her room and crawls into her bed with her.

“What the f— are you doing?” she says with a laugh.

“I’m getting into bed,” he says. “I just want to snuggle up and go to sleep.”

Unfortunately for Codi, it appears that this particular friend zone is pretty airtight.

“Codi and his flirting, I don’t take him seriously,” says Candace. “You can’t take Codi seriously!”

Floribama Shore airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.