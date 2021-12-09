Florence Pugh Says Instagram Blocked Her from Posting Hawkeye Content: 'Beyond Ridiculous'

The actress made a surprise Hawkeye debut on Wednesday's episode of the series, but she wasn't able to celebrate the exciting news with her fans for long. Pugh said after sharing some snaps from the show on Instagram, the platform banned her from posting additional Hawkeye content.

"I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down..but here we are," she wrote on a black screen on her Instagram Story. "Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in."