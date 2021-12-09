Florence Pugh Says Instagram Blocked Her from Posting Hawkeye Content: 'Beyond Ridiculous'
"Thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching," she wrote on an Instagram story
Florence Pugh said she can longer promote her Marvel content on Instagram.
The actress made a surprise Hawkeye debut on Wednesday's episode of the series, but she wasn't able to celebrate the exciting news with her fans for long. Pugh said after sharing some snaps from the show on Instagram, the platform banned her from posting additional Hawkeye content.
"I never thought me posting love about a show in which I appear on would get taken down..but here we are," she wrote on a black screen on her Instagram Story. "Someone on here complained so I've been blocked from posting my own appearance on a show that I'm very much in."
While Pugh said she was disappointed in the social media snafu, she was still honored to be included in the show.
"Beyond ridiculous. Being in #Hawkeye is a privilege and thank you to all who welcomed me on set and off and all who are watching," she wrote."
On her Instagram feed, Pugh managed to keep a post up announcing her appearance.
"...She's here," she captioned two photos from the show.
Pugh's Black Widow character, Yelena, was unmasked on Hawkeye's fourth episode, which aired on Disney+ Wednesday. Many viewers celebrated her surprise appearance on the Marvel series on Twitter.
"YELENA BELOVA IS BACK I'M CRYING SHAKING SCREAMING," one viewer wrote.
Yelena is the "sister" of Natasha, MCU's Black Widow (famously played by Scarlett Johansen). Natasha died in Avengers: Endgame and Yelena believes Hawkeye is to blame.
Pugh's character appeared on the Hawkeye series angry about Natasha's death and looking for revenge.