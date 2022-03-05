A&E Star's Sister Presumed Dead After Florida Plane Crash, Search Suspended for Couple Missing at Sea

Flip Wars: Buying Blind star Lana Tufo's sister, Alexandra Tufo, and Alexandra's boyfriend Thomas "Tommy" Campana are believed to have been aboard the plane before the Florida Keys crash

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office diver holds a piece of aircraft debris from the ocean floor 15 miles north of Big Pine Key, Florida, March 3, 2021. Coast Guard crews suspended the search March 3, 2021.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office diver holds a piece of aircraft debris from the ocean floor 15 miles north of Big Pine Key, Florida, March 3, 2021. Coast Guard crews suspended the search March 3, 2021.

The United States Coast Guard has suspended a search for a couple believed to be involved in an airplane crash near the Florida Keys.

One of the victims presumed dead is believed to be Flip Wars: Buying Blind star Lana Tufo's sister, Alexandra Tufo. Alexandra's boyfriend Thomas "Tommy" Campana is said to have been the pilot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I cry in the morning and at night, and during the day I'm kinda just numb," the A&E reality star told WSVN on Wednesday.

On Facebook, Lana shared a photo of herself hugging her sister alongside the caption, "I don't want to live on this planet without you 🤍."

The search, which lasted around 72 hours and involved six agencies, was suspended on Thursday, the same day divers from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found two pieces of a plane in the ocean, according to a Coast Guard news release published Friday.

The agency said MSCO divers were about to identify the tail number of the reported missing aircraft "on the ocean floor in the search area."

MSCO spokesman Adam Linhardt said their dive crew was asked earlier this week to search the area where a U.S. Coast Guard aircrew discovered an oil slick in the water, according to The Miami Herald.

Capt. David Dipre of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that MSCO divers had located a portion of the plane about 17 miles south of the Lower Keys, per the newspaper.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Vans RV-12 single-engine plane originally left Palm Beach County airport for Key West on Sunday.

"Having located the debris, the search and rescue has now become a recovery effort for all agencies involved," Dipre said in a Friday statement, the Herald reported.

Cmdr. Lindsey Seniuk, Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator for Coast Guard District Seven, extended condolences to the victims' families in Friday's news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Alexandra Tufo and Thomas Campana," Seniuk said. "This was a challenging case and it made the decision to suspend that much harder after our partners found the debris field."

According to FAA records obtained by the Herald, Campana was the owner of the plane that is believed to have crashed. The outlet also reports that the FAA's pilot database shows Campana received his sport pilot's certificate in January.