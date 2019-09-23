Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Says She Hasn’t Reconsidered Ending the Show After Emmys Win

Phoebe-Waller Bridge may have had a huge night at the 2019 Emmy Awards, but she’s still choosing to say goodbye to her hit Amazon/BBC series, Fleabag.

Following the ceremony on Sunday, the British actress, writer and producer — who took home the award for best writing for a comedy series and best actress for Fleabag — told Entertainment Tonight that the series still won’t be getting a third season.

“I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” Waller-Bridge, 34, said of Fleabag, which also won outstanding comedy series on Sunday night. “It does feel like the story is complete. It’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it.”

“I’m a bit like, ‘Aw, damn it, maybe she shouldn’t have waved goodbye at the end,'” she added. “But it does feel right. It feels right to go out on a high, and you can’t get higher than this.”

Fleabag, which ended its second and final season in April, follows the sexual misadventures of a woman known only as Fleabag, originally based on Waller-Bridge’s 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.

The best actress win for Waller-Bridge was particularly significant as she beat out Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was nominated for her record 19th acting Emmy.

“No! Oh my God, no!” the surprised star said on stage after accepting her Emmy. “Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this. Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.”

“Huge thanks again to the Fleabag family, Fleabag gang, yay!” she added. “Thank you so much! I’m so supported on this show, as Harry said. We all, it’s sickening how much we all love each other. I’m so supported by this wonderful cast. A big shout-out to my acting agent, Aileen, who has been rooting for me literally from the very beginning. Amazon, BBC, thank you for doing this. I’m going to start repeating myself. Thank you!”

Waller-Bridge was also nominated as the showrunner, writer and producer for BBC America’s Killing Eve in the best drama series category, but lost out to Game of Thrones.

The British spy thriller, which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, earned Waller-Bridge her first Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a drama series last year.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Sunday, Sept. 22 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Fox.