Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hilariously Feeds Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo with Her Emmy Award

This may be an Emmys first.

During the 2019 Emmy Awards, Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home three awards for her series, Fleabag — best writing for a comedy series, best actress in a comedy series and best comedy series for Fleabag — and she was quick to put one of the golden statuettes to (interesting) use.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s sitdown with Waller-Bridge following her wins, the British actress, writer and producer is offered a snack by the late-night show’s beloved sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.

“I’ve got some fruit salad right here,” he says as they sit back-to-back.

But before she can satisfy her “peckish” cravings, Rodriguez tells her she must “use your Emmy to grab your fruit.”

Waller-Bridge, 34, is happy to oblige and proceeds to lower her award into the bowl of fruit.

“Do you want some?” she asks as she offers a piece of honeydew melon to Rodriguez, who enthusiastically eats the fruit from Waller-Bridge’s Emmy.

The fun (and tasty) game came after her huge night at the annual awards on Sunday night. Still, she admitted that she’s still choosing to say goodbye to her hit Amazon/BBC series, Fleabag. Following the ceremony, she told Entertainment Tonight that the series won’t be getting a third season.

“I mean, to be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually,” Waller-Bridge said.. “It does feel like the story is complete. It’s so nice to hear that so many people loved it.”

“I’m a bit like, ‘Aw, damn it, maybe she shouldn’t have waved goodbye at the end,’” she added. “But it does feel right. It feels right to go out on a high, and you can’t get higher than this.”

Fleabag, which ended its second and final season in April, follows the sexual misadventures of a woman known only as Fleabag, originally based on Waller-Bridge’s 2013 one-woman stage play of the same name.

The best actress win for Waller-Bridge was particularly significant as she beat out Veep‘s Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who was nominated for her record 19th acting Emmy.

“No! Oh my God, no!” the surprised star said on stage after accepting her Emmy. “Thank you. I find acting really hard and really painful. But it’s all about this. Thank you to be nominated with these unbelievable actresses who I have just looked up to and watched and laughed at with for so many years. It means so much, I mean that in a nice way. And this means a huge amount to me.”

“Huge thanks again to the Fleabag family, Fleabag gang, yay!” she added. “Thank you so much! I’m so supported on this show, as Harry said. We all, it’s sickening how much we all love each other. I’m so supported by this wonderful cast. A big shout-out to my acting agent, Aileen, who has been rooting for me literally from the very beginning. Amazon, BBC, thank you for doing this. I’m going to start repeating myself. Thank you!”

Waller-Bridge was also nominated as the showrunner, writer and producer for BBC America’s Killing Eve in the best drama series category, but lost out to Game of Thrones.

Waller-Bridge’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! will air Monday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.