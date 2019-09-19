Fleabag Season 2 Moments That Made You Laugh, Cry and Fall in Love with a Hot Priest

The audience is usually Fleabag’s confidante, so when she forgoes breaking the fourth wall and instead chooses to tell the priest her deepest, darkest fears in confession, it’s truly heartbreaking. She tells him through the confessional screen: “I want someone to tell me what to wear in the morning. I want someone to tell me what to wear EVERY morning. I want someone to tell me what to eat. What to like, what to hate, what to rage about, what to listen to, what band to like, what to buy tickets for, what to joke about, what not to joke about. I want someone to tell me what to believe in, who to vote for, who to love and how to tell them.

“I just think I want someone to tell me how to live my life, Father, because so far I think I’ve been getting it wrong — and I know that’s why people want people like you in their lives, because you just tell them how to do it. You just tell them what to do and what they’ll get out at the end of it, and even though I don’t believe your bulls—, and I know that scientifically nothing I do makes any difference in the end anyway, I’m still scared. Why am I still scared? So just tell me what to do. Just f—— tell me what to do, Father.”