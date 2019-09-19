Fleabag Season 2 Moments That Made You Laugh, Cry and Fall in Love with a Hot Priest

The Dinner Party Scene
The entirety of episode 1 takes place at a particularly eventful family dinner where Fleabag (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge) gets a voucher for free counseling from her father, learns that her sister had a miscarriage and gets into a physical altercation with her brother-in-law.
When He's Not a Regular Priest, He's a Cool Priest
But the dinner isn’t all bad. She meets her father and stepmother’s “cool, swear-y priest,” played by Andrew Scott, whom fans affectionately call “hot priest.”
He asks Fleabag for a cigarette (because he’s a cool priest who drinks and smokes) and when she doesn’t stay to talk to him, he tells her, “F— you, then!” Edgy!
When Fleabag Goes to Church Just to Have a Reason to See the Priest
We don’t blame her. If you’re Catholic, you’ll cackle when, instead of sitting down when instructed, Fleabag replies, “And also with you” loudly during the service.
When the Hot Priest Invites Fleabag for Tea
But ends up pulling out canned gin and tonics. Or, as he calls them, G & Ts.
When She Immediately Goes Home and Googles This
Fleabag is all of us furiously Googling whether or not the hot priest is off-limits.
When the Hot Priest Admits that He Is Irrationally Afraid of Foxes
“What was that? Wasn’t a fox was it? Shine something! Oh god, I bet it’s a fox. No, I’m not being funny. Foxes have been after me for years. It’s like they have a pact or something! I’m not kidding!”
-Hot Priest
Like, Truly Terrified of Them.
“I was on a toilet, a toilet, of a train and when the train stopped, a f—— fox tried to get through the window of a train! Its face was in the window. And once, when I was at a monastery, I woke up just feeling a bit weird, like there might be a fox about, and a fox was sitting underneath my window, looking at me! Like this: ‘You! We’re watching you. We’re having you.’ ”
-Still the Hot Priest
When the Priest Notices Fleabag Breaking the Fourth Wall
One of the beautiful things about Fleabag is the way that the audience gets to hear our protagonist’s inner thoughts. Fleabag often breaks the fourth wall to chat with her audience, but in an unsettling moment, the priest catches her. “What was that?” he asks her, “It’s like you disappear.”
When the Priest Wears This Blue Sweater
That’s it, that’s the moment.
And Then Plays with Fleabag's Guinea Pig, Hilary, in the Cutest Way
If you need us, we’ll be buying guinea pigs in the hopes that the hot priest will eventually show up to hang out with us.
When Fleabag Looks Too Good at Her Mother's Funeral
In a flashback to her mother’s funeral, Fleabag is supposed to be mourning the loss of her mum, but no one can stop complimenting her on how great she looks. “No matter what I do with my hair, it just keeps falling in this really chic way,” she laments.
When Claire Calls Fleabag in Hysterics
And it turns out it’s because she has gotten a truly awful haircut. “I look like a pencil,” she tells her sister. We’ve all been there, Claire.
And When Fleabag Stands Up for Her at the Hairdresser...
… and finds out that Antony gave Claire literally exactly what she asked for.
When Fleabag Cries to the Priest
The audience is usually Fleabag’s confidante, so when she forgoes breaking the fourth wall and instead chooses to tell the priest her deepest, darkest fears in confession, it’s truly heartbreaking. She tells him through the confessional screen: “I want someone to tell me what to wear in the morning. I want someone to tell me what to wear EVERY morning. I want someone to tell me what to eat. What to like, what to hate, what to rage about, what to listen to, what band to like, what to buy tickets for, what to joke about, what not to joke about. I want someone to tell me what to believe in, who to vote for, who to love and how to tell them.
“I just think I want someone to tell me how to live my life, Father, because so far I think I’ve been getting it wrong — and I know that’s why people want people like you in their lives, because you just tell them how to do it. You just tell them what to do and what they’ll get out at the end of it, and even though I don’t believe your bulls—, and I know that scientifically nothing I do makes any difference in the end anyway, I’m still scared. Why am I still scared? So just tell me what to do. Just f—— tell me what to do, Father.”
When He Tells Her to Kneel
After Fleabag’s confession, the priest tells her through the screen: “Kneel.”
And then, in a moment that is totally shocking but also not that shocking given their sexual chemistry, he opens the curtain to the confessional and kisses her.
When He Finally Accepts What We All Knew Was Inevitable
We all knew that Fleabag and the priest would end up sleeping together, but it took a while for him to come to terms with it.
When Claire Literally Gets Down on Her Knees and Begs for a Divorce
Claire’s husband, Martin, delivers an impassioned speech about how he knows that he isn’t a good guy, but that he knows she loves him. He ends it with, “So I am not going to leave you until you are down on your knees and begging me.”
And that’s when Claire gets on her knees and shouts, “Please, leave me!”
Martin replies, “Oh man. I — I didn’t think you’d do that in that dress.”
When the Priest Chooses God
We knew the hot priest had to choose, but we didn’t know this would happen! After hearing him deliver a beautiful homily at her father’s wedding, Fleabag realizes that the priest’s words about love were really about God. It’s enough to make you sob. (And we totally did).
“You know the worst thing is that I f—— love you. I love you,” she tells him. “It’ll pass,” he replies. Oof, someone bring us some tissues. We’re crying thinking about it.
Their Final Moment at the Bus Stop
“I love you, too,” the hot priest finally says as he cries and walks away from Fleabag. Just stick a knife in our hearts already, Phoebe Waller-Bridge!
When Fleabag Leaves Us Behind
At the end of the series, Fleabag goes to walk away and silently indicates to the camera, “No, you can’t come.” It’s both heartbreaking (we want to follow her!) and a total relief.