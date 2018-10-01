Flavor of Love's Nicole Alexander Trains for Charity Boxing Match Against Farrah Abraham

It’s about to be a reality star showdown!

Former Flavor of Love contestant Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander and Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham will face off in a celebrity boxing match next month.

On Sunday, Alexander posted a video of herself training for the match on Instagram.

In the clip, she is seen punching her trainer, who is wearing padded protection.

“#sickomode” she captioned the video.

The charity boxing match is intended to raise awareness against bullying.

Alexander also posted a video poking fun of Abraham for comparing herself to legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather.

“I guess I’m Floyd Mayweather and she’s [Connor] McGregor,” said Abraham. “I’m going to take her out worse than McGregor got taken out.”

The clip then showed Alexander watching footage of Mike Tyson fights. “So you keep watching Floyd and Connor,” she said while laughing.

Abraham, 27, has also posted photos of her workout routine on social media.

Before Alexander signed up to take on Abraham, Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were reportedly contacted for the gig, though they both denied any involvment, according to The Blast.

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo also volunteered for the fight, but Abraham turned her down.

The fight is set to go down Nov. 10 at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel.