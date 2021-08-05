HGTV Meets Friends... Again! Watch the Five Bedrooms Season 2 Trailer
The Australian comedy about five disparate singles who pitch in to buy a big house returns Aug. 19 on Peacock
The Five Bedrooms band is back together... if they were ever a band in the first place.
In season 1 of the Australian comedy on Peacock, a hypothetical conversation at the singles table at a wedding led to five disparate people pitching in to buy a giant house.
In true HGTV meets Friends hilarity, as Ainsley (Katie Robertson), Harry (Roy Joseph), Liz (Kat Stewart), Heather (Doris Younane) and Ben (Stephen Peacocke) fixed up the spacious five-bedroom home together, deep bonds were formed (and even a secret romance).
Now, in season 2, the group is on the hunt for a new home.
"This was not what I imagined for my life," Liz says in the exclusive trailer above. "I mean, buying a family home? Yes. But I'd imagined buying it with a family. I hadn't imagined my gay best friend, a pregnant woman, a middle-aged nurse or a trade."
In the clip, we see that Ainsley is now well into her pregnancy; Harry is being set up with a handsome gent by his mom; Heather and Ben may finally go public with their romance; and Liz will come face-to-face with her ex-husband... and his new baby.
"I honestly didn't believe he wanted kids," she says. "But clearly, he just didn't want them with me."
"We've just found a new home for ourselves — and it is where I want to be," Liz concludes, as the quintet comes together for a big group hug.
Season 2 of Five Bedrooms premieres Aug. 19 on Peacock. Season 1 is available to stream now.
