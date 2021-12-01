First Trans Jeopardy! Contestant to Make Tournament of Champions Says She's 'Incredibly Grateful'

Amy Schneider Talks About How It Feels to Be a 10-Day Champion and More!

Amy Schneider Talks About How It Feels to Be a 10-Day Champion and More!

Amy Schneider, who became the first transgender contestant to make it to Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions last week, is opening up about what it means to her to be on the show.

Schneider currently has a 10-show winning streak on the beloved game show. When she hit five wins last week, she qualified for the Tournament of Champions, an annual competition that includes all the best contestants from the year prior.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In an interview with ABC7, the Oakland, Calif. resident said hitting the five-win milestone was "a great feeling."

"Once I got to episodes three and four, I knew the fifth one was in sight," she said. "Once I got it, it was a great feeling, mostly because I was having fun and I didn't want to stop. By qualifying for the fifth one, I knew I would come back."

Schneider shared that she was a longtime fan of Jeopardy!, and had interviewed for the show twice before the third one got her in.

"My parents always had it on growing up," she told ABC. "There was never an extended period of time where I didn't watch it."

She also said she's "so incredibly grateful" to have the opportunity to be on the show.

"Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too," Schneider said.

"I am from Ohio where the only trans people I thought of were drag queens or prostitutes," she added. "Seeing other trans women in a good spotlight inspired me to not be afraid of trying to compete in the thing I have always loved."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Schneider further opened up about her inspiration to come on the show in a Jeopardy! interview after she won her 10th show on Tuesday.

"When I moved out to San Francisco, I was a little bit involved in the local comedy scene and there's a comedian up there, Natasha Muse, who's a trans woman, and growing up in the Midwest and in a conservative family, I had gotten kind of a distorted idea of what it meant to be trans," she said.