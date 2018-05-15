The liars are back!

In the first trailer for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, fans of the original Freeform series will reunite with Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) as she treks to Oregon from Rosewood, Pennsylvania, for a teaching job at a local high school.

As she arrives in her new town, Alison’s driver asks her, “You got friends here?”

“Don’t know a soul,” she replies, somewhat melancholic. While Alison may not know anyone in her new home — away from Spencer, Aria, Hanna and Emily of the original series’ cast — she won’t go unknown for long.

As she sets about exploring her new house, a familiar face shows itself in the form of a pie and knife-wielding Mona Vanderwaal, her on-and-off frenemy played by Janel Parrish.

Sasha Pieterse returns as Alison DiLaurentis in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

“I brought pie,” Mona nonchalantly tells Alison.

If this show is anything like its predecessor, then everyone has a secret to keep, but the pressure of holding it might just push some over the edge.

Sydney Park, Chris Mason, Sofia Carson and Eli Brown

“Someone is about to snap — and kill,” Mona says as police close a body bag at a crime scene.

The spinoff show introduces a new cast including Disney Channel star Sofia Carson as Ava, a trendsetting blogger; Sydney Park as Caitlin, a studious girl who aspires to follow in her mother’s political footsteps; Eli Brown as Dylan, a talented cellist; and Chris Mason as Nolan, the golden boy who is heir to his family’s empire.

Gossip Girl‘s Kelly Rutherford also rounds out the cast as Nolan’s mother and their family’s matriarch who is willing to do anything to get what she wants.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists has been picked up by Freeform for 10 episodes and is set to air in 2019.