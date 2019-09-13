Watch the First Trailer for Nickelodeon's Upcoming Are You Afraid of the Dark? Reboot

The Midnight Society is back — and sure to make Nickelodeon watchers want to sleep with the lights on.

The reboot of the popular ’90s series Are You Afraid of the Dark? dropped a first look Thursday — on the eve of Friday the 13th — at what viewers can expect from the new set of scary campfire tales.

The limited series follows the story of group members Gavin, Akiko, Louise, Graham and newcomer, Rachel, as they watch one of their ghost stories come to life.

“You had a dream about a creepy carnival and now the carnival is real,” Louise tells Rachel in the teaser.

Image zoom Nickelodeon

The tale of the Carnival of Doom focuses on the evil ringmaster of the show, Mr. Top Hat, as he spooks the new society in the three-part series.

“Don’t turn out the lights,” the trailer warns viewers.

The series introduces a brand-new cast including young actors Sam Ashe Arnold, Miya Cech, Tamara Smart, Jeremy Taylor, Lyliana Wray, and Rafael Casal as the villain, according to a press release.

The revival written by BenDavid Grabinski and directed by Dean Israelite will consist of three, hour-long episodes.

Part one is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon with parts two and three to follow on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.