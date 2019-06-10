Watch the First Promo for Are You the One? Season 8, Featuring an Entirely Sexually Fluid Cast

Here’s your first look at Are You the One?’s epic new season!

The upcoming season of the hit MTV dating show, which premieres on June 26, will feature a roster of sexually fluid contestants for the first time, and in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at the seasons’ first official promo, viewers will get a sneak peek at all the action.

“Whoever I’m attracted to, whoever I’m drawn to, that’s what I want,” Nour Fraij says in the promo, as alternating clips play of the 25-year-old contestant locking lips with a man and a woman.

“I would identify as bisexual pretty right down the middle,” adds another contestant, while a third describes his open sexuality as “a superpower.”

In preview of a heartwarming moment the entire cast gets to share together, 21-year-old Paige Cole stands up and shares, “This is my way of coming out to everybody.”

“Oh my god!” one of the single’s fellow contestants can be heard gasping, as the entire group bursts out into cheers and applause.

Just like in every season of the series, the 16 singles will head to Hawaii, all looking for the chance to find their “perfect match” and split a $1 million cash prize. But this time, with the singles all identifying as sexually fluid, there will be no gender limitations in perfect matches.

In addition to bringing back Terrence J. to host, this season will also introduce Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert on hand to help the daters navigate the drama, identify current dating trends such as ghosting, benching and stashing, and test the singles on their willingness to fall into these painful patterns.

Throughout the course of the series, the new season of Are You The One? also promises to shed light on what it’s like to find love as a sexually fluid individual.

The new season of Are You the One? premieres June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.