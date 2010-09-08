FIRST PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston Glows in Cougar Town
Credit: Karen Neal/ABC
The Friends are reunited once again.
Looking better than ever, Jennifer Aniston is caught in a sneak peak from her guest spot on longtime pal Courteney Cox s ABC show Cougar Town.
The Switch actress, 41, plays a psychiatrist named Bonnie in the show s season 2 premiere on Sept. 22.
In new photos released from the set, Aniston is wearing her blonde-streaked long hair casual and wavy as she poses with a youthful-looking Cox. Aniston, a dog lover, is also shown sitting on a park bench with a little white dog. No hint of whether she’ll have any on-screen romance, though in real life she s been out recently with cast member Josh Hopkins. –Sara Hammel