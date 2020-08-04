First Look: YouTube Star David Dobrik Hosts Dodgeball Thunderdome

Competitors will range from professional athletes to those who’ve never played a sport in their life

David Dobrik’s got a new gig!

The popular Youtube star (who has over 18 million followers) will host Discovery’s new competition series Dodgeball Thunderdome.

But this isn’t your average game. Competitors will range from professional athletes to those who’ve never played a sport in their life — making for one interesting matchup.

“I’m super excited to be working with Discovery on Dodgeball Thunderdome," Dobrik says in a press release. "Dodgeball was always everyone’s favorite game in gym class and hosting this show brings back many sweaty memories of dominating in Vernon Hills."

Each match consists of three rounds, eventually whittling down the playing field to the top dodgeball champion. But players will also have to navigate the many obstacles, including a spring-loaded balance beam above a pool of mud.

