Steve Harvey Has an Amazing Reaction to an 82-Year-Old Bodybuilder in Teaser of STEVE on Watch

Calling all Steve Harvey fans — the wait for the comedian’s new show is almost over!

Harvey’s new talk show for Facebook Watch, STEVE on Watch, premieres Monday — and PEOPLE has the first look at the heartwarming, hilarious and celebrity-filled debut.

STEVE on Watch will feature Harvey giving his take and “unfiltered responses” on everyday life and “issues affecting his audience,” as well as interviews with performers, musicians, viral stars and others, according to a press release.

In the teaser, Harvey is seen talking to an 82-year-old powerlifter about her experience when an intruder came into her home.

“I picked up that table and you wanna know something, I stood up and I’m whamming him. The table broke and he fell back,” she said as Harvey stares in shock.

“You’re jumping on him? Oh you stomping him, that ain’t jumping. Jumping and stomping…stomping is you trying to take him out,” Harvey laughed.

Also set to appear in early episodes is rapper Rick Ross, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and two high school sweethearts that reunited and married 63 years later.

According to Variety, Harvey, 62, has already taped the first few episodes and filmed segments in Atlanta between Dec. 3 and 6 at the Tyler Perry Studios. The first batch of episodes will run for 10 weeks, with multiple segments per week.

Facebook Watch first announced news of Harvey’s digital streaming show last month. The series will be produced by Endeavor Content’s Film 45 and Steve Harvey Global’s East 112 label. Ianthe Jones will serve as an executive producer.

“Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal,” Harvey said in a statement in early December. “Facebook Watch viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.”

Harvey’s new series comes after NBC canceled Steve, his syndicated talk show, in May. In its place, the network has been airing The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was recently renewed for a second season.

The end of Harvey’s show came as a surprise to many. In its second season, it averaged about 1.8 million viewers a week, putting it at no. 5 among syndicated talk shows. But the news was shocking to Harvey, who had previously expressed uncertainty over whether he would stay with the network.

“I thought I was until they made an announcement a couple weeks ago that they wanted to give Kelly Clarkson the owned and operated NBC Networks, and that’s my slot,” he said during an interview at Variety‘s Entertainment Summit in January.

STEVE on Watch premieres Jan. 6 on Facebook Watch.