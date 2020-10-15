First Look: Shonda Rhimes' Upcoming Period Drama at Netflix, Bridgerton

Shonda Rhimes' Netflix debut is almost here!

Following a successful career on network television, where she launched popular television series such as Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, the 50-year-old showrunner is now moving to the streaming platform. Now, PEOPLE has a first look at her upcoming period drama, Bridgerton.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, the show will follow the competitive world of Regency London high society. It marks one of Rhimes' first projects with the streaming service after signing an eight-show deal with Netflix back in 2017.

The large cast includes Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh and Ruby Barker, as well as Julie Andrews, who lends her talents as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The series will debut on Dec. 25 globally on Netflix.

According to Netflix, "Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled."

"But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future."

Created by showrunner Chris Van Dusen, who began his long-running relationship with Shondaland working on Grey's Anatomy and then Scandal, the show is based on a series of eight books, one for each sibling, so fans of the saga are hoping that the television adaptation could continue on past its initial season, which will be eight hour-long episodes.

Author Quinn recently told Entertainment Weekly that the issue of "prestige" is the reason why it has taken so long for her story to be adapted. "Producers would rather do the 496th Jane Austen than something with a ‘romance novel’ label," she said.