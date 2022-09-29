First Look! Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine Are Aca-dorable in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'

01 of 10 A Perfect Pitch Julia Terjung/Peacock Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will follow the original films' Bumper Allen (Adam Devine), who moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin. Executive producer Elizabeth Banks pitched the upcoming spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin to studio executives as "Loki meets Emily in Paris." "A lovable villain from our films gets a chance to be the hero of his own story in a foreign land filled with romance, comedy, strange new characters and hit songs," she says.

02 of 10 Standing on Its Own Julia Terjung/Peacock The spin-off series — which premieres on Nov. 23 on Peacock — isn't "a knock-off [of] a Pitch Perfect film," says Banks, "but rather a show that was distinct and could live on its own." Showrunner Megan Amram echoes Banks and shares how the story benefits from the format change. "This show gives us an opportunity to explore a different group of people than the Bellas, and really dive into the psyche of some of the other characters that populate the Pitch Perfect universe," she says. "A television format gives us the opportunity to really spend time with these characters and grow to know and love them."

03 of 10 A Fish out of Water Julia Terjung/Peacock Bumper — seen here with costar Udo Kier — is up for a new challenge in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. After falling on hard times, he is "given a chance to reinvent himself in a world totally foreign to him,""according to Banks. Devine says that fans will see his character "grow into a full human in this series."

04 of 10 It's All about Bumper Julia Terjung/Peacock Devine says his character was "pretty one-dimensional" in the films. But in the series, "he grows as a person and you see the more vulnerable side of the Bump man," Devine shares. Amram adds, "Bumper always had so much depth lurking under his surface, and no one can make me laugh like Adam can. This felt like an amazing opportunity to dive deeper into a character we already know and love."

05 of 10 New (and Familiar) Faces Peacock In addition to Devine, the show also stars Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil. "I love our cast in part because I've worked with so many of them already," says Banks. "Adam obviously from the original Pitch Perfect, Sarah Hyland from my Modern Family days, Flula I proudly directed in Pitch Perfect 2 and Jameela is my sister from another mister. Even Udo Kier, who I did one of my first photo shoots with .... He probably doesn't remember that." She adds, "But it all starts with Adam: he's a salt-of-the-earth song-and-dance man who doesn't know he's a song-and-dance man."

06 of 10 A Modern Reunion Julia Terjung/Peacock Devine reveals it has been "a dream" to reunite with Hyland after working together on Modern Family. "I feel we left a lot on the table between our characters in Modern Family," he says. "So it was incredible to have an opportunity to give the fans more of what they loved between the two of us."

07 of 10 A New Locale Julia Terjung/Peacock Banks says the decision to set the show to Berlin was influenced by one of the groups featured in the original films. "One of our favorite elements amongst all the Pitch Perfect films was the German group, Das Sound Machine," she says. "I hear from fans all the time on social media asking what happened to DSM?" Banks also "loved the city" while filming Charlie's Angels, adding, "So from that came the idea to build a show around Bumper, send him to Berlin, and team him up with Flula from DSM."

08 of 10 A Capella Forever Julia Terjung/Peacock Banks promises that fans will not "be disappointed" by the music featured in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. "It's very influenced by German pop music, but also has several American hits from the '90s and features an amazing original single from the beloved Ryan Tedder," she shares. Adds Amram, "There will be so many great a cappella covers for our die-hard Pitch Perfect fans, but there is a ton of original music in the show as well that I am obsessed with. There's an original song in episode 4 that I think I have literally had stuck in my head for nine months."

09 of 10 Belting Out a Tune Julia Terjung/Peacock Bumper is pulling out all the stops in the upcoming series. Devine teases that his character is back to his old musical ways. "Obviously I will be belting all those sweet lady jams that Bumper is known for crooning in the movie but there are also originals," he says. "Ryan Tedder even wrote Bumper a song! I feel like Beyoncé!"