First Look! Sarah Hyland and Adam Devine Are Aca-dorable in 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin'

Executive producer Elizabeth Banks promises fans of the hit movie series "will not be disappointed" by Peacock's spin-off series

By
Published on September 29, 2022
PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured (l-r): Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Photo: Julia Terjung/Peacock
A Perfect Pitch

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- "Streicheleinheit" Episode 104 -- Pictured( l-r): Flula Borg as Pieter, Lera Abova as Lina, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will follow the original films' Bumper Allen (Adam Devine), who moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

Executive producer Elizabeth Banks pitched the upcoming spin-off series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin to studio executives as "Loki meets Emily in Paris."

"A lovable villain from our films gets a chance to be the hero of his own story in a foreign land filled with romance, comedy, strange new characters and hit songs," she says.

Standing on Its Own

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured (l-r): Lera Abova as Lina, Flula Borg as Pieter, Sarah Hyland as Heidi - (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

The spin-off series — which premieres on Nov. 23 on Peacock — isn't "a knock-off [of] a Pitch Perfect film," says Banks, "but rather a show that was distinct and could live on its own."

Showrunner Megan Amram echoes Banks and shares how the story benefits from the format change.

"This show gives us an opportunity to explore a different group of people than the Bellas, and really dive into the psyche of some of the other characters that populate the Pitch Perfect universe," she says. "A television format gives us the opportunity to really spend time with these characters and grow to know and love them."

A Fish out of Water

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- "Streicheleinheit" Episode 104 -- Pictured: Udo Kier, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Bumper — seen here with costar Udo Kier — is up for a new challenge in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

After falling on hard times, he is "given a chance to reinvent himself in a world totally foreign to him,""according to Banks.

Devine says that fans will see his character "grow into a full human in this series."

It's All about Bumper

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured: Adam Devine as Bumper Allen -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Devine says his character was "pretty one-dimensional" in the films.

But in the series, "he grows as a person and you see the more vulnerable side of the Bump man," Devine shares.

Amram adds, "Bumper always had so much depth lurking under his surface, and no one can make me laugh like Adam can. This felt like an amazing opportunity to dive deeper into a character we already know and love."

New (and Familiar) Faces

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Backpfeifengesicht” Episode 101 -- Pictured: Sarah Hyland as Heidi -- (Photo by: Peacock)
Peacock

In addition to Devine, the show also stars Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil.

"I love our cast in part because I've worked with so many of them already," says Banks. "Adam obviously from the original Pitch Perfect, Sarah Hyland from my Modern Family days, Flula I proudly directed in Pitch Perfect 2 and Jameela is my sister from another mister. Even Udo Kier, who I did one of my first photo shoots with .... He probably doesn't remember that."

She adds, "But it all starts with Adam: he's a salt-of-the-earth song-and-dance man who doesn't know he's a song-and-dance man."

A Modern Reunion

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Torschlusspanik” Episode 102 -- Pictured (l-r): Adam Devine as Bumper Allen, Sarah Hyland as Heidi -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Devine reveals it has been "a dream" to reunite with Hyland after working together on Modern Family.

"I feel we left a lot on the table between our characters in Modern Family," he says. "So it was incredible to have an opportunity to give the fans more of what they loved between the two of us."

A New Locale

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Backpfeifengesicht” Episode 101 -- Pictured: (L-R) Flula Borg as Pieter, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Banks says the decision to set the show to Berlin was influenced by one of the groups featured in the original films.

"One of our favorite elements amongst all the Pitch Perfect films was the German group, Das Sound Machine," she says. "I hear from fans all the time on social media asking what happened to DSM?"

Banks also "loved the city" while filming Charlie's Angels, adding, "So from that came the idea to build a show around Bumper, send him to Berlin, and team him up with Flula from DSM."

A Capella Forever

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Backpfeifengesicht” Episode 101 -- Pictured: Jameela Jamil as Gisela -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Banks promises that fans will not "be disappointed" by the music featured in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

"It's very influenced by German pop music, but also has several American hits from the '90s and features an amazing original single from the beloved Ryan Tedder," she shares.

Adds Amram, "There will be so many great a cappella covers for our die-hard Pitch Perfect fans, but there is a ton of original music in the show as well that I am obsessed with. There's an original song in episode 4 that I think I have literally had stuck in my head for nine months."

Belting Out a Tune

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- “Lebensabschnittspartner” Episode 106 -- Pictured: Jameela Jamil as Gisela-- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Bumper is pulling out all the stops in the upcoming series. Devine teases that his character is back to his old musical ways.

"Obviously I will be belting all those sweet lady jams that Bumper is known for crooning in the movie but there are also originals," he says. "Ryan Tedder even wrote Bumper a song! I feel like Beyoncé!"

Dance Until You Drop

PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN -- "Streicheleinheit" Episode 104 -- Pictured (l-r): Lera Abova as Lina, Flula Borg as Pieter, Sarah Hyland as Heidi, Adam Devine as Bumper Allen -- (Photo by: Julia Terjung/Peacock)
Julia Terjung/Peacock

Devine was feeling his age on the set of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. He recalls quickly realizing that he couldn't do the same moves as a decade ago when the first film was released.

"I tore my groin muscle the first day of shooting a big dance number," he shares. "It turns out I can't do all the same dance numbers bumper could do in the movies. Gimme a break. It was 10 years ago!"

