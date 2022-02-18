Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland will be a guest on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan

See a First Look at Ryan Seacrest Dressed Up as Spider-Man in Live's Annual Post-Oscars Celebration

Ryan Seacrest is giving Tom Holland a run for his money!

In an exclusive first look shared with PEOPLE, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 47, can be seen dressed up as everyone's favorite neighborhood Spider-Man for a very special occasion — his and Kelly Ripa's annual montage of Oscar-nominated films, to air the day after the 94th Academy Awards.

For the special After Oscar Show, which will March 28 on ABC, Seacrest will don the iconic red and blue Spidey suit. In the first look, he can be seen smiling in front of a green screen opposite a stand-in for Ripa, who will also be in the scene with her co-host.

On Friday's upcoming episode of Live, the actual current Spider-Man star, Tom Holland, will be a guest.

By now, Holland is used to sharing the Spider-Man spotlight. In 2021's blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, he joined forces with two other Spider-Men: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire of the previous web-slinger films.

The Marvel sequel added more to its box office tally just this week, reaching $760.988 million so far domestically, making it the third highest-grossing movie domestically of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

It took the spot from James Cameron's 2009 movie Avatar. The No. 2 spot is still held by 2019's Avengers: Endgame, with the top spot owned by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Worldwide, No Way Home has so far made $1.8 billion, and it hasn't even opened in China yet.

Holland has another new movie with Sony out this weekend, an adaptation of the PlayStation video games Uncharted, which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. The next entry in the Spider-Man universe is the long-delayed Jared Leto spin-off Morbius out April 1, and No Way Home's story branches off in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, starring Oscar nominee Benedict Cumberbatch, in theaters May 6.

Seacrest and cohost Ripa, meanwhile, are no strangers to recreating iconic movie moments in a montage, as just last year they reimagined classics such as Mommie Dearest, Braveheart, Forrest Gump, Casablanca and The Wizard of Oz ahead of the After Oscar Show telecast in April 2021.

Reimagining an iconic scene from Mommie Dearest, Ripa played screen legend Joan Crawford (originally portrayed by Faye Dunaway in the film).

"I work and work until I'm half dead and I hear people say, 'She's getting old,' " Ripa said in full makeup and costume. "And what do I get? An After Oscars show."

This year's Oscars race sees The Power of the Dog, starring Cumberbatch, leading the nominations with 12 total nods.

Other heavily nominated films include Dune, the sci-fi epic starring Timothée Chalamet, earning 10 nods, and West Side Story and Belfast, with seven nominations apiece.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, meanwhile, scored only one nomination, for Best Visual Effects.

To congratulate Garfield for his Best Actor nod for Tick, Tick... Boom!, his "Spider-brothers" Holland and Maguire sent him some celebratory text messages.

"I got a sweet, sweet text from Tom and Tobey. Very, very sweet," Garfield said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast over the weekend. "The Spider-brothers are in action today and they've been very, very supportive. It's very lovely."