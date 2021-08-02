"Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience, but we both had the BEST time," Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's son tells PEOPLE

Get a First Look at Michael Consuelos' Riverdale Return as Young Hiram Lodge — His Dad's Role!

Like father, like son.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 24-year-old son Michael will return to Riverdale later this month — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at his guest appearance.

In the episode, airing Aug. 18, Michael will play a young version of his dad's character, Hiram Lodge. The episode will revolve around Hiram's origin story, and other cast members will also play younger versions of their parents' characters.

"Hiram shares with Reggie (Charles Melton) his origin story and how he went from a young Jaime Luna to the powerful kingpin of Riverdale," the episode description reads. "Elsewhere, Reggie reflects on his relationship with his father."

Michael Consuelos as Young Hiram in Riverdale Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW

"Working on Riverdale was a bucket list moment for me," Michael tells PEOPLE. "I immediately felt welcomed by the amazing cast and crew and am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to continue to learn and grow as an actor."

"Acting opposite my dad was such a surreal experience, but we both had the BEST time and I really enjoyed getting to walk around in Hiram's shoes," he continues. "Villainy aside, he's a great character, and I can't wait for the fans to see he's not such a bad guy (maybe he is, but I'm biased)."

Last week, Michael shared a sneak peek at the upcoming appearance on Instagram, posting a photo of himself on set. In the shot, captioned "8/18," he looked like Consuelos' twin, wearing a black suit with a tie and reading glasses.

"Son? Is that you??" Ripa, 50, joked in the comments section, referring to the striking resemblance between the father-son duo.

The August episode won't be the first time Michael and his father have shared the role of Hiram on Riverdale — Michael appeared on the teen drama as a younger version of his father's villainous character in 2018.

Consuelos and Ripa tied the knot in 1996. In addition to Michael, the couple shares daughter Lola, 20, and son Joaquin, 18.