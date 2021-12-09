Josh Gad and Isla Fisher Get Romantic in Peacock's New Series Wolf Like Me — See the Photos!

Peacock will release all six episodes of Wolf Like Me on January 13

Things are getting steamy between Josh Gad and Isla Fisher in Peacock's new comedy series Wolf Like Me – and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look photos!

The new genre-bending romantic comedy series, created and written by Abe Forsythe, follows an unusual love story between Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher).

According to the show's synopsis, everyone brings their own set of baggage to a new relationship — and Gary and Mary are no different. Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs.

In the first look photos, Gary and Mary are seen getting close and embracing as their love connections grows. In another shot, Mary is seen spending time with Gary and his daughter.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Forsythe — who also directed the series —said, "I'd love for audiences to go into watching the series not knowing where it's going or what gets revealed as the show progresses because I think if that happens, then it's going to shock and surprise people. You get to the end of every episode and there's a reason that you have to keep watching."

Gad, 40, is best known for voicing Olaf in the Frozen franchise for Disney and playing LeFou in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast while Fisher, 45, is best known for her work in features such as Wedding Crashers, Rango and more.

"We fell in love with Abe Forsythe's imaginative storytelling and gift for creating complex and compelling characters," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, told Deadline in April. "With the incredibly talented Isla Fisher and Josh Gad at the center, Wolf Like Me will be engaging, quirky and wholly original."