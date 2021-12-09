It's Christmas in Seattle! Get a First Look at the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Winter Finales

The Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 holiday episodes are almost here.

The episodes, which will also serve as the winter finales for both shows, air Dec. 16 on ABC — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at how the characters are celebrating.

One of the Grey's Anatomy images shows Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) donning some sparkly tinsel and dancing with her three children, while Owen (Kevin McKidd) and wife Teddy (Kim Raver) wrap gifts in another shot.

Others show Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and her husband Ben (Jason George) bittersweetly hanging up a stocking for Pru, the toddler they took in after her dad Dean, Ben's fellow firefighter at Station 19, tragically died in a gas explosion.

Grey's Anatomy Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

Per ABC, the episode will show Meredith and Peter Gallagher's Dr. David Hamilton as they prepare for a milestone on their project, Link (Chris Carmack) trying to spend the holiday with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and their son Scout as a family, and Schmitt (Jake Borelli) facing a difficult decision during surgery.

The first-look images for Station 19's holiday-themed episode show Ben and Maya responding to a fire and appearing to break some tough news to a family.

"It's the most wonderful time of the year and the firefighters have their hands full responding to a number of crises throughout Seattle," the logline for the episode reads. "Putting aside their differences and personal drama, they come together to try and achieve a Christmas miracle."

Grey's Anatomy Credit: Liliane Lathan/ABC

In the meantime, fans can look forward to Thursday's episodes of the two series,' which are returning after a brief midseason break.

The upcoming Grey's episode, titled "Today Was a Fairytale" will show Meredith spending some time in Minnesota, where she has been splitting her time while working on groundbreaking research to help cure Parkinson's disease for Dr. Hamilton.

"Dr. Hamilton takes his frustrations out on Meredith, so Nick gives her a chance to blow off steam by scrubbing in on a surgery," the logline reads. "Back in Seattle, Link and Jo take their kids to a fairytale theater performance that goes wrong."

"Bailey and Dr. Lin attend a recruitment fair in hopes of attracting more doctors to Grey Sloan but find themselves ill-prepared," it continues.

Station 19 Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC

Station 19 Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC

Meanwhile, on Station 19, which airs before Grey's, Bailey and Ben try to convince Dean's parents to allow them to raise Pru, while Ben's coworkers Vic (Barrett Doss) and Jack (Grey Damon) lean on each other as they continue to process the loss of Dean.

Carina (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya (Danielle Savre) also explore the idea of growing their family in the episode, "A House Is Not a Home."