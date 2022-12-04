First Look at 'The Boys' ' Spin-Off 'Gen V' Offers Blood-Soaked Scenes Set at Superhero College

Gen V, a spinoff of the Amazon Original Series The Boys, is slated to premiere on Prime Video in 2023

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 4, 2022 11:25 AM

The Boys' universe is expanding.

During the CCXP comic convention in Brazil on Saturday, fans were given a sneak peek at the first trailer for Gen V, the upcoming Amazon Original Series that is a spin-off of The Boys.

The first look at the highly anticipated show offers blood-soaked scenes that take place at a college designed exclusively for young adult superheroes, which is run by Vought International.

"Welcome to the Vault University, a safe space for you to thrive," a voiceover says in the background, before blood-painted letters that read "Murderer" are shown on the wall of a student hall.

The first clip also includes scenes of a handgun trigger being pulled, a shovel being used to clean the blood off the floor, a character drenched in blood and superpowers being forced onto characters.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDyDg04x1W0. Gen V . Prime Video
Prime Video

Described as "part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys," Gen V "explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking," according to a summary plot from Amazon Studios.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, the series is also executive produced by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, and a few others with Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serving as showrunners and also executive producers.

In addition to appearances from the already announced cast of the show, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, the preview also offers a glimpse of Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne reprising their roles from The Boys.

Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter can also be seen playing their characters in the trailer.

While speaking to Collider last month, Rogen, 40, described the first few episodes of Gen V that he had watched as "completely insane."

"Just like the combination of superheroes in a college setting in an incredibly subversive R-rated world is, yeah," he explained. "There are parts of that show where me and Evan are watching the cuts of the sequences that were just like, 'Dear God, what are they doing over there?' "

Gen V will premiere on Prime Video in 2023.

