First Look: Alicia Silverstone Says Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Is About ‘Female Empowerment’

“I really appreciate that we have a strong female lead,” Silverstone, 43, tells PEOPLE of Grace in this week's issue. “She’s feisty, and it’s about female empowerment. This entire show shows children having really loving, thoughtful friendships."

The reboot will focus on a group of middle school friends who launch a local babysitting service where they can be reached by a '90s-style landline, just like in the 1990 series, 1995 film and Ann M. Martin's best-selling books on which they're all based.

Kristy, Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and newcomer Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) get even closer as they navigate not only the challenges of caring for children, but also growing up and facing challenges at school and at home.

"This entire show shows children in a way that I don’t think we were like when we were that age in school," Silverstone says. "These kids are kind and evolved."

Even though the show centers on female characters, Silverstone adds that her son Bear, 9, connected with the series.

"My little boy loved watching it," she says. "He wasn’t like, 'Wow Mommy, I’m watching a show about girls.' He just loved the characters.”

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres July 3 on Netflix.