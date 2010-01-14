FIRST LOOK: Adam Lambert Sits Down with Oprah

He sings and tells Winfrey about his life, pre-Idol and after

It’s hardly like Adam Lambert to be anything but upfront, so the recent mystery about his possible appearing with Oprah Winfrey on her show was a bit baffling. But baffle no more.

While the American Idol sensation addressed the rumors and Twittered last Thursday, “Oprah: def true,” word from the Winfrey camp reached PEOPLE to say that the 27-year-old and the media queen taped their interview Wednesday at the Harpo Studios in Chicago. The show will air Tuesday, Jan. 19.

In the course of their sit-down, Lambert – sporting a new haircut – touched upon Simon Cowell‘s announced departure from Idol and its possible ramifications for the show, what life was like for him both pre-Idol and after, and his controversial performance at the American Music Awards.