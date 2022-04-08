The first lady will make a special appearance at the awards show, which falls during Month of the Military Child

First Lady Jill Biden to Participate in Nickelodeon's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards This Weekend

Dr. Jill Biden will be on Nickelodeon this weekend!

The first lady, 70, is set to make a special appearance at the network's annual Kids' Choice Awards Saturday. The upcoming ceremony will broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski.

The first lady will be introduced by the iCarly star, 28. There, Dr. Biden will deliver remarks on the resilience of children in America today, especially the kids of service members and military veterans, Nickelodeon said in a statement shared with PEOPLE Friday. She will also speak to the importance of community stewardship.

The KCA take place during the Month of the Military Child, and over 45 military children and their families from Southern California will be in attendance, in association with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and the Armed Services YMCA.

JILL BIDEN Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

"The First Lady has long proven her commitment to youth and to families and we are so honored to have her on this year's Kids' Choice Awards," Marva Smalls, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Inclusion and Executive Vice President, Public Affairs for ViacomCBS said in a statement.

"Whether as an educator, mother, grandmother or champion of military families, Dr. Biden's compassion and advocacy have been a defining characteristic throughout her time in public service," Smalls added.

A cause close to her heart, the first lady heads the White House's Joining Forces initiative, which is dedicated to supporting military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Nickelodeon announced in March that Cosgrove and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Gronkowski, 32, are teaming up to host this year's KCA.

Unlike past events, the 2022 ceremony will feature "a night filled with 1,000 epic slimings and dozens of fun-filled pranks celebrating fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more," a release said.

"Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards has always been such a unique show with tons of energy, superstars and of course, lots of slime," network alum Cosgrove said in a statement. "Nickelodeon has always been my family and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!"

Added Gronkowski, "I've always been a kid at heart so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I'm looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home!"