Firefly Writer Claims Joss Whedon Bragged About Making a Female Writer Cry Twice in One Meeting

On Friday, Jose Molina, who is credited with two episodes of Whedon's TV show Firefly, claimed that Whedon would "boast" about making women cry.

"'Casually cruel' is a perfect way of describing Joss," Molina wrote in a tweet. "He thought being mean was funny. Making female writers cry during a notes session was especially hysterical. He actually liked to boast about the time he made one writer cry twice in one meeting."

A rep for Whedon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Marti Noxon, the Buffy showrunner during its final two seasons, shared her own tweet on Friday saying Carpenter and her costars Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson "deserve to be heard."

"I would like to validate what the women of Buffy are saying and support them in telling their story," she wrote. "They deserve to be heard. I understand where @AllCharisma, Amber, Michelle and all the women who have spoken out are coming from."

In a lengthy statement on Twitter Wednesday, Carpenter said that at one point, Whedon asked her if she planned to "keep" her baby after learning she was pregnant — and ultimately fired her shortly after she gave birth.

"He proceeded to attack my character, mock my religious beliefs, accuse me of sabotaging the show, and then unceremoniously fired me the following season once I gave birth," she claimed.

"Back then, I felt powerless and alone," Carpenter said in the statement. "With no other option, I swallowed the mistreatment and carried on."

Following her claims, her Buffy costars Trachtenberg, Benson, Sarah Michelle Geller and Eliza Dushku all came forward in support of Carpenter, with Benson noting that the set was a "toxic environment."

The new allegations come the year after actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon of being "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" while they worked together on Justice League in 2017.

WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation after Fisher's claims, and said when the investigation concluded in December 2020 that "remedial action has been taken."

In a response to Carpenter's statement Wednesday, Fisher called the actress "one of the bravest people I know."