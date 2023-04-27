'Firefly Lane' Series Finale: How the Netflix Series Ends

This post contains spoilers for Firefly Lane.

Firefly Lane has officially come to an end.

Following a supersized season 2, the hit Netflix series wrapped up Kate and Tully's stories in an emotional series finale released on April 27.

Based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, the show starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke first premiered in February 2021, following two childhood best friends on their many adventures together through the years.

Through different time periods, including the '70s, '80s and mid-2000s, the show documents their various ups and downs, including their relationships, careers and ongoing friendship with each other.

The first half of season 2 sees Kate and Tully grow apart after the latter gets in a car accident with Kate's daughter Marah. Though they are able to make amends in the second half of season 2, it isn't without a few obstacles as Kate learns she has an aggressive form of breast cancer.

True to the show's form, the series flashes forward in time to a mysterious wedding to keep fans guessing until the very end.

From who's getting married to how Tully and Kate amend their friendship, here's everything to know about how the series end.

What happens to Kate on Firefly Lane?

In part 1 of season 2, Kate learns she has an aggressive form of breast cancer, and in the second half of the season, we see her go through chemo treatment.

At one point, it seems like Kate has finally found the light at the end of the tunnel as she appears to go into remission, however, she later learns that her breast cancer has returned. Despite this, she goes on with her life, eventually remarrying Johnny in an intimate backyard wedding.

As it becomes harder to do daily activities, including going dress shopping with her daughter, she begins to fill her time by writing a book. She also begins to prepare for her funeral, giving Johnny specific instructions about arrangements.

In the end, it's revealed that the book she has been writing is actually about her own life, appropriately titled Firefly Lane, which she later gifts to Tully. After having one last day with Tully, Kate peacefully dies in her sleep as she watches the scenic view from her back porch.

What happens to Tully on Firefly Lane?

After getting some distressing voicemails from Kate, Tully immediately returns home from her trip to Antarctica to visit her. There, she finally learns about Kate's diagnosis and tries to keep a brave face for her best friend, even though she's terrified of losing her.

As she grapples with Kate's diagnosis, she finds comfort in her ex Danny (Ignacio Serricchio), who she reconnected with in earlier episodes. She realizes that she's still in love with Danny, however, when she's about to tell him so, he reveals that he's engaged to his girlfriend. Things get even more complicated when Danny's fiancée kisses Tully as a result of having mixed feelings about her own engagement to Danny.

Though Danny and his fiancée eventually part ways, Tully and Danny take their reconciliation slowly. In the final episode, they finally confess their love for each other and decide to be together. In the flash-forward, it's insinuated that they eventually get married as Tully is shown wearing a wedding ring.

As Tully prepares for Marah's wedding in the 2016 flash-forward, Tully envisions a conversation in which Kate thanks Tully for taking care of Marah in Kate's absence.

Tully is completely heartbroken by Kate's death and almost doesn't attend her funeral as a result. However, she finds the courage to go into the service after Johnny gifts her a box that Kate prepared for her, including an iPod featuring their favorite songs and her book Firefly Lane about their life together. The series ends with Tully dancing to "Dancing Queen" outside the funeral service.

What happens to Johnny on Firefly Lane?

Kate's husband Johnny is distraught over his wife's cancer; she initially keeps its recurrence a secret from Johnny but eventually opens up to him ahead of their wedding.

The two share beautiful vows with each other during the ceremony, with their closest family and friends surrounding them. As Kate grows weak after their nuptials, Johnny helps takes care of her in her final days. He also helps her with the funeral arrangements, including preparing Tully's care package.

In the flash-forward, Johnny attends Marah's wedding at their home, where he proudly takes photos of his daughter with her wife. He is also shown without his wedding band, insinuating that he eventually finds a way to move on after Kate's death.

What happens to Marah on Firefly Lane?

Marah has a hard time dealing with her mother's cancer diagnosis and lashes out at her parents as a result. She also begins to confide in Tully more about her romantic life, which upsets Kate. However, the mother and daughter eventually repair their relationship as Marah opens up to Kate about her first date with a new girl that she likes.

In the flash-forward, Marah gets married to her girlfriend, a doctor, with Tully by her side on the big day.

What happens to Sean on Firefly Lane?

After coming out to his family, Sean finds love with his new boyfriend William, whom he later takes as his date to Kate and Johnny's wedding. In a heart-to-heart moment with Kate before her death, he reveals that he plans on asking William to marry him.

During their conversation, Kate also apologizes to Sean for not always being the best sister, and says she wished she could have had a close bond with him growing up like the one he had with Tully. Sean also apologizes for how he treated Kate growing up, and says he's grateful they have a close relationship now as adults.

He is also shown in the flash-forward as he waits with Johnny at the altar for Marah to come downstairs.