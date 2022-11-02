'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Trailer Shows Tully and Kate Vowing to 'Always Be There for Each Other'

The first glimpse into Firefly Lane's second, supersized season is here!

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for the second and final season of the friendship-centered series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

In the clip, Kate Mularkey (Chalke) and Tully Hart (Heigl) dropped in at the hospital to see Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson). In the season 1 finale, fans saw Johnny get hit with an explosion while in Iraq.

Going to desperate lengths to see him, Kate tells a security guard, "I'm his wife, ex-wife. We're divorced ... We're ... still very close. It's complicated."

After the guard tells them only relatives are allowed, Tully tries her luck and says she's Johnny's cousin.

"Immediate family only," the guard says, causing Tully to joke, "I knew I should've said sister."

Tully and Kate's bond is still going strong in the clip as Tully tells Kate, "Promise me that we will always be there for each other."

"Cross my heart," Kate reassures her.

The trailer for the time-jumping series continues with a young Tully telling a teenaged Kate that she's running away and wants Kate to join her. The two are then seen hitch-hiking on the side of the road before getting into a car with two nuns.

The preview cuts to an awkward moment Tully experiences while stocking up on Ben & Jerry's ice cream in a grocery store. A woman approaches the talk show host and asks if she's Tully. Assuming she's a fan, Tully confirms, only to find out she's been served in a lawsuit. The server hilariously asks for a photo after delivering the papers.

"He took my show. He took my voice. So I'm taking it back," Tully is later seen saying before she reveals, "I'm making a documentary on finding my dad."

Once out of the hospital, Johnny is suffering flashbacks of his injury, with a "worried" Kate telling him he should get help.

"We're not married. You don't have to worry about me," Johnny tells her, to which Kate responds, "Yeah, well, I still do." She later tells Johnny that despite their breakup, "I still really love you."

Also serving as encouragement for Tully, who confesses, "I've lost the thread. I don't even know who I am anymore," Kate reminds her, "You're Tully f------ Hart."

Tully has a romance of her own after a familiar face returns. Though she claims, "I have no interest in you," seconds later the two are seen in a passionate moment together. Still, she's thrown for a loop when he tells her, "I just... can't be the man that you deserve."

"That's my f------ line," Tully says.

Despite their vow, a fallout between Tully and Kate is foreshadowed before their younger versions are told by a stranger, "Don't ever take that for granted. Not everyone gets a best friend."

Netflix already announced that season 2 of the series — which is based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah — will be made up of 16 episodes released in two parts. Part one of the final season will air on Dec. 2. There's still no formal release date for part 2, past the reveal that it's coming in 2023.

Season 1, debuted as No. 1 on Netflix in early 2021, followed the friendship of Tully and Kate, two women in their 40s who grew up as neighbors and best friends. As they grew, their friendship evolved — Kate is a mother struggling with a rocky marriage and Tully is a famous talk show host. Despite different lifestyles, Kate and Tully's friendship remained the rock in both of their lives — until it imploded.

Throughout a whirlwind of flashbacks to their teen years (in which Tully is played by Alissa Skovbye and Kate is played by Roan Curtis), and glimpses into the future, season 1 revealed that Kate and Tully are no longer on speaking terms at the conclusion of the first 10 episodes. What happened to sever their friendship is still unknown.

Some viewers think the severed relationship could have to do with the reveal that Tully previously had an intimate moment with Johnny — Kate's estranged husband. However, Chalke already debunked that theory. "So, this issue between Tully and Kate, we can't say much, but we can say that it's family related," she said during a Zoom call with fans. "And it has nothing to do with Johnny."

No matter the reason, a dramatic funeral scene at the end of season 1 solidifies the wall between Tully and Kate. "No one wants you here," Kate told her ex-friend.

"Don't you think you've punished me enough?" Tully answered, to which Kate said, "No."

Season 1 of Firefly Lane is already streaming on Netflix.