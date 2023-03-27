See Kate and Tully's Long-Awaited Reunion in 'Firefly Lane' Season 2, Part 2 Trailer: 'What Took You So Long?'

The final chapter of Firefly Lane is nearly here.

On Monday, Netflix released the trailer for part two of the second and final season of the friendship-centered series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

In the clip, Kate Mularkey (Chalke) and Tully Hart (Heigl) are still struggling with the fallout from their ongoing feud, which was sparked by a car accident involving Kate's daughter Marah (Yael Yurman).

"Home hasn't really felt the same since I lost my best friend," Tully tells a woman while playing cards.

When the woman incorrectly assumes that her friend had died, Tully admits they just stopped speaking but she was probably "doing great."

However, her assumption proves to be inaccurate as Kate is trying to stay strong for her family after her breast cancer diagnosis was revealed in the finale of the first part of season 2. Marah says, "You look a little tired. Do you wanna take a seat?"

"I'm not tired," Kate insists, adding, "I actually feel pretty good, considering."

Diyah Pera/Netflix

The trailer then flashes back to the pair in happier times as they celebrate Tully's successful TV show and Kate's engagement.

"We're gonna celebrate so hard," Tully says when she sees a billboard for the show and Kate adds, "Oh, my God! You are just, like, larger than life."

The proposal may come as a surprise to viewers as Kate's boyfriend Theo (Oliver Rice) pops the question in front of her now-husband Johnny (Ben Lawson).

Tully is facing her own troubles in the romance department. Danny (Ignacio Serricchio) asks her, "Do you think we'll ever get our timing right?"

"Maybe, someday," she responds.

Diyah Pera/Netflix

The trailer then cuts back to more recent times when she was surprised to find Danny in her living room when she was naked. He explains, "This Is awkward. Let's just put it on the table. I saw your boobs are surprisingly firm and perky."

She appeared somewhat offended and replied, "Surprisingly?"

With their decades-long friendship hanging in the balance, the former pals' mothers step in to bring them back together. Tully's mother, Cloud (Beau Garrett), shares, "After 30 years of too much intensity, they needed to break free."

Meanwhile, Tully opens up to Kate's mother, Margie (Chelah Horsdal), saying, "It was all just bulls---. She abandoned me."

Courtesy of Netflix

Margie then encourages her daughter to reach out to her old friend. "Have you thought about reaching out to Tully? You might need a friend," she tells Kate.

Kate finally tries to call her pal and leaves a heartfelt voicemail, sharing, "I just really need you, okay? Things have been really bad."

Johnny is surprised to see Tully at their front door and asks what she is doing there. Tully replies, "She called me."

When she arrives at her friend's bedroom, Kate immediately asks, "What took you so long?"

Amid her cancer diagnosis, Marah asks what the family is going to do now.

"That's the thing about big life changes. You don't get to choose when they happen," her father explains. "You just have to hold on tight to the people you love and make your way through it."

The second half of Firefly Lane season 2 premieres April 27 on Netflix.